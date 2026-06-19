Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Meghalaya to inaugurate spice plant, launch development projects

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Meghalaya on June 19 for a two-day visit focused on infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and externally aided development projects across the state.

Received by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at Bhoirymbong in Ri Bhoi district, Sitharaman is scheduled to inaugurate the Northeast’s largest organic spice processing plant developed by the Eastern Ri Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company. The facility is expected to strengthen value addition for farmers and boost the region’s organic agriculture sector.

The Finance Minister will also participate in a seminar on Leveraging Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the North-Eastern States, where discussions will focus on the utilisation of international development assistance for infrastructure and public welfare projects in the region.

A key highlight of the visit will be a programme at the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong, where Sitharaman will celebrate the progress of externally aided projects in Meghalaya and lay the foundation stone for development works worth ₹1,200 crore.

Her engagements extend across Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts, underscoring the Centre’s focus on accelerating development in the Northeast through investments in critical sectors.

On Saturday, Sitharaman is scheduled to interact with students at Kiang Nangbah Government College before inaugurating the Khliehtyrshi Primary Health Centre in West Jaintia Hills district.

The visit is expected to spotlight Meghalaya’s growing role in implementing externally funded projects while advancing infrastructure, agricultural and healthcare initiatives across the state.