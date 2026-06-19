Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to begin two-day Meghalaya visit, inaugurate Northeast’s largest organic spice plant

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Meghalaya on June 19 and 20 to inaugurate key infrastructure projects, interact with farmers, artisans and students, and participate in regional development discussions.

A major highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Northeast’s largest organic spice processing plant at Bhoirymbong in Ri Bhoi district. Developed by the Eastern Ri Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company, the facility has an annual processing capacity of 10,346 metric tonnes and is expected to benefit around 5,500 organic farmers.

The plant will process turmeric, black pepper and other spices, making it the largest organic spice processing hub in the region. The facility is aimed at strengthening value addition in Meghalaya’s organic agriculture sector and improving market access for farmers. Agreements with private-sector partners are also scheduled to be signed to support marketing and long-term commercial operations.

The finance minister will later attend the inaugural session of the conference on “Leveraging Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the North-Eastern States” in Shillong. Organised by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance and hosted by the Meghalaya government, the conference will bring together chief ministers, chief secretaries and senior officials from across the Northeast to discuss financing opportunities and project implementation.

During a separate programme at U Soso Tham Auditorium, Sitharaman will participate in an event highlighting Meghalaya’s externally aided projects and lay foundation stones for four projects valued at more than Rs 1,200 crore.

The projects include the Meghalaya Logistics and Connectivity Improvement Project, the Meghalaya Ecotourism Infrastructure Development Project, the Integrated Ecotourism and Sustainable Agri-based Livelihood Development Project, and Phase II of the Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya initiative.

A coffee table book documenting Meghalaya’s externally aided projects journey will also be released.

On June 20, Sitharaman will interact with students of Kiang Nangbah Government College in Jowai and inaugurate the Jowai–Nartiang–Kdiap–Khanduli road project at Wahiajer Football Stadium. Funded by the New Development Bank, the road is expected to improve connectivity, support economic activity and enhance access to essential services in the region.

The minister will also visit the Shree Maa Jayantee Temple and the Nartiang Monolith Heritage Site in West Jaintia Hills. She is scheduled to meet farmers and artisans associated with Meghalaya’s GI-tagged products and interact with black clay pottery artisans in Larnai village, known for preserving a traditional craft passed down through generations.

The Meghalaya government said the visit reflects the Centre’s continued support for the state’s development initiatives. It also noted that Meghalaya had fully utilised its Rs 5,400 crore allocation under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, placing it among the country’s top-performing states.

Officials said the engagements are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, livelihoods and market access while promoting sustainable development across Meghalaya.