Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to launch highway projects, join infrastructure summit in Shillong on June 15

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will visit Shillong on June 15 to participate in a major infrastructure summit and launch a series of national highway projects aimed at improving connectivity across the Northeast.

Gadkari is scheduled to attend the CEOs Round Table at the North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition (NEIINFRA) 2026, which will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and investors to discuss infrastructure development and investment opportunities in the region.

The summit is expected to focus on sectors including roads and highways, transport and logistics, urban infrastructure, tourism, energy, digital connectivity and sustainable development. Organisers aim to position the Northeast as a key destination for infrastructure investment, highlighting the region's growing strategic and economic importance.

A key highlight of the minister's visit will be the foundation stone-laying ceremony for multiple national highway projects at Shillong's Polo Ground. Officials said the projects are expected to strengthen road connectivity within Meghalaya and improve links with other northeastern states.

The planned highway developments are aimed at reducing travel time, facilitating smoother movement of goods and passengers, and improving access to remote areas. The projects are also expected to support trade, tourism and economic activities across the region.

The visit underscores the Centre's continued focus on expanding transport infrastructure in the Northeast, where road connectivity remains central to economic growth and regional integration. Over the past few years, investments in highways and other connectivity projects have significantly improved accessibility, with further expansion expected to attract new investment and development opportunities.

Gadkari's visit comes as the government continues to push infrastructure-led growth in the Northeast through upgrades in road, rail, air and digital networks.