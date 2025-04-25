Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, will visit Shillong tomorrow, April 26, to participate in a Government of India Rozgar Mela at the State Convention Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address participants via video conferencing during the inaugural session, highlighting the government's focus on employment generation in the northeastern region.

The employment fair will welcome newly appointed candidates who have secured positions through various central recruitment agencies, showcasing the government's commitment to providing opportunities to qualified youth.

Organised by the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Shillong, in collaboration with multiple government departments, the event aims to strengthen employment initiatives throughout the region and connect job seekers with meaningful career opportunities.