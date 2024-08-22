Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary conducted a review of various central schemes being implemented in Meghalaya during his visit to Shillong. The meeting, held at the Secretariat, was attended by C Ymbon, Minister of the Water Resource Department, Government of Meghalaya, along with other senior officials.

The review covered several development schemes including Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat Mission, and schemes of the Health & Family Welfare Department.

Choudhary expressed satisfaction with the state's progress, particularly in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission. He stated, "The state of Meghalaya has already done a great job at the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation." To address water scarcity during dry seasons, he suggested building reservoirs, noting, "Instead of depending solely on streams, reservoirs can be built to store rainwater, purify it, and use it effectively."

The Minister emphasised the government's commitment to providing safe drinking water to every household through the Jal Jeevan Mission. "It is a big mission of the Government of India to give safe drinking water to each and every house," he remarked, highlighting its potential impact on health and other sectors.

Addressing the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Choudhary stressed the importance of education, particularly female literacy. "Awareness is the most important component for reducing MMR and IMR," he said, noting the correlation between higher female literacy rates and lower mortality rates.

Despite challenges such as transportation issues and steep terrain, the Minister commended Meghalaya's performance in several key indicators. He praised the state's dedication and teamwork, reaffirming the central government's support for further progress.

Choudhary's four-day visit to Meghalaya will continue with a trip to South West Khasi Hills to review the implementation of central government schemes and visit ongoing infrastructure project sites in the district.