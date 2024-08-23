Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, visited South West Khasi Hills District in Meghalaya, underscoring the central government's commitment to Northeast development. Choudhary highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special focus on advancing the Northeastern States.

The Minister inspected several centrally sponsored projects, including a hydrometeorological station, irrigation initiatives, and environmental programs. He reviewed the progress of various schemes with district officials and department representatives.

Choudhary's visit aimed to evaluate Meghalaya's development relative to other states. He engaged with beneficiaries of central programs like the Jal Jeevan Mission, urging officials to ensure that all eligible residents receive welfare benefits.

The Minister also visited Mawten and Nonglang Village to assess the progress of the Greater Mawkyrwat and Nonglang Water Supply Schemes.

Local officials provided detailed reports on the achievements and challenges in implementing schemes across rural development, child welfare, public health, employment generation, and education sectors.