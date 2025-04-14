Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, will undertake a three-day official visit to Meghalaya beginning Tuesday, April 15 to evaluate the on-ground implementation of various central welfare schemes targeted at women and children.

During the visit, the minister will lead a comprehensive review meeting with officials from Meghalaya’s Social Welfare Department. The meeting will focus on the performance and outreach of key flagship programmes under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Poshan Abhiyaan, and Mission Shakti, according to an official release.

As part of the agenda, Minister Thakur is also slated to meet the Governor of Meghalaya and conduct a district-level assessment in the East Khasi Hills. The exercise is aligned with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER)’s directive for rigorous monitoring of central welfare schemes in the Northeast.

On Wednesday, Thakur will visit several pivotal institutions in Shillong, including the One Stop Centre at Ganesh Das Hospital, Shakti Sadan in Mawroh, and a Child Care Institution in Mawkasiang. These centres provide crucial services for women and children facing violence, abandonment, or neglect.

The itinerary also includes a visit to Mawsmai, where she will inspect a Community Health Centre and an Anganwadi centre, to gauge their operational efficacy.

In addition to women and child welfare schemes, Minister Thakur will evaluate rural development initiatives such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G). She will also visit the Aqua Park-cum-Visitor Information Centre at Khliehshnong as part of her outreach efforts.