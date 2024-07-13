Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia visited the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), expressing enthusiasm for the region's bamboo industry potential. The minister praised the craftsmanship of local artisans, stating that their products have the capacity to compete in global markets.

Scindia emphasised the alignment of these initiatives with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Make in India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He highlighted the bamboo industry's potential as a game-changer for the region's economy, dubbing it the "Green Gold of the Northeast."

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) echoed Scindia's sentiments, urging investment in the sector. They emphasised NECBDC's role in empowering bamboo artisans through training and market linkages, promoting the 'Vocal for Local' initiative for indigenous heritage.

During his visit to Shillong, Scindia participated in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" (One Tree in Mother's Name) initiative, planting a tree to promote environmental sustainability. This action aligns with the broader national goal of creating a greener India.

The minister also engaged with women farmers from Shillong, recognising their role in both agriculture and community development. He expressed confidence in the North Eastern Region Agriculture Commercialization and Enterprise (NERACE) platform's ability to connect these farmers with global markets, potentially boosting India's agricultural exports.