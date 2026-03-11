United Democratic Party announces five candidates for Garo Hills Autonomous District Council polls

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has announced the names of five candidates who will contest the upcoming election to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), scheduled to be held on April 10, 2026.

In a press statement issued by the party’s Central Election Committee from its headquarters in Laitumkhrah, Shillong, the UDP confirmed that the candidates were approved to represent the party in various constituencies across the Garo Hills region.

According to the statement, Sengbath R Marak will contest from the Silkigre constituency, while Arman G Marak has been fielded from Darugre constituency. Wenison Ch Marak will represent the party in the Rongrengkimre constituency, and Wilseng N Arengh will contest from Nogorpara constituency. The party has also nominated Kremison D Shira as its candidate from Babelapara constituency.

The announcement was made through an official press statement signed by UDP General Secretary T W Chyne.

The GHADC elections are a key political contest in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, where various regional and national parties are gearing up to secure representation in the autonomous council, which functions under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.