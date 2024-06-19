Senior leader of Meghalaya’s United Democratic Party, Mayralborn Syiem has emphasised peace in the state, calling for resumption of the state’s boundary dispute with Assam.

Informing that reports of frequent conflicts have been emerging from the areas of dispute, Syiem said that it is the responsibility of the state government to maintain peace.

According to media reports, the UDP leader maintained that Meghalaya would not give any portion of land to Assam.

Furthermore, Syiem, who is also a member of the committee which was formed over the border issue, stated that the committee will work to ensure that the result from the talks between the two states falls in the interest of Meghalaya’s indigenous population.

The UDP leader additionally informed that the talks are expected to resume soon with the two states looking forward to hold further discussions.

It may be mentioned that the dispute between Meghalaya and Assam is in six border areas.