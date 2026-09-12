UP students who vandalised Meghalaya homestay participate in Shillong cleanliness drive

Six students from Uttar Pradesh, who were ordered by the Meghalaya High Court to undertake community service for vandalising a homestay in Shillong, participated in a cleanliness drive in the city on Friday, September 11.

The students were involved in the vandalism of the homestay, following which an FIR was registered against them. The high court later quashed the FIR after the students reached a settlement of Rs 2.06 lakh with the homestay proprietor.

As part of the settlement, the students paid compensation to the proprietor and tendered an unconditional apology for their conduct. The court also directed two of the students to pay an additional Rs 25,000 each to the proprietor within a week.

The two students were ordered to undertake six days of community service. They completed the first three days at the Sikh Centre Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Lachumiere from September 8.

On Friday, they joined Jiva Cares' Project Operation Clean-Up for the remaining three days of their social service and participated in cleanliness activities in Shillong's city centre.

Project Operation Clean-Up undertakes various cleanliness initiatives in the city, including maintaining flowers and waste bins.

The high court directed that a report on the satisfactory completion of the community service be submitted through the public prosecutor.

The matter has been listed for September 15 for recording compliance.