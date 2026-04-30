UP teen missing after falling into waterfall during Meghalaya trip

A 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district went missing after she allegedly fell into a waterfall at Sohra in Meghalaya on Wednesday, April 29, officials said.

The incident occurred at the popular Wei Sawdong Falls, where the teenager had arrived with her family on a vacation.

According to officials, the girl reportedly slipped while attempting to click photographs near the waterfall and fell into one of the deep natural pools at the site.

Rescue personnel launched an extensive search and rescue operation soon after the incident. Teams continued the operation throughout the day but failed to trace the girl before nightfall.

Officials said the operation was suspended after sunset due to poor visibility and difficult terrain conditions.

“The search and rescue operation was called off after sunset. The State Response Team (SRT) of the district will resume operations tomorrow,” a senior official said.

Authorities are expected to continue the search operation on Thursday morning.