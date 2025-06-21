Meghalaya Speaker Thomas A. Sangma inaugurates community hall in Upper Rongkhon

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker and North Tura MLA, Thomas A. Sangma, inaugurated a newly constructed Community Hall at Upper Rongkhon under the 50th North Tura Constituency on June 20. The project was funded under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) and the Special Urban Works Programme (SUWP).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dabo M. Marak, National Secretary of the National People's Youth Front (NPYF), along with the President and Secretary of the Upper Rongkhon Development Committee. Several other dignitaries, local leaders, and community members also marked their presence during the event.

Describing it as a proud and progressive moment for the local residents, Speaker Sangma highlighted the Community Hall as a symbol of development, unity, and the government’s commitment to grassroots empowerment.

The multi-purpose facility is expected to serve as a vital space for public gatherings, cultural events, and welfare programs, thereby contributing to community bonding and participatory development in the region.