The Governor of Meghalaya, Shri Satya Pal Malik, on Friday conferred the highest and most prestigious award, "Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service-2022" upon Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya, for his pioneering and outstanding contribution in the field of Higher and Technical Education. He established all his educational institutions mainly in rural areas of Meghalaya and Assam.

Ms. Trinity Saioo, a school teacher who led a silent revolution, mobilising more than 800 rural women to set up Self-Help Groups for growing turmeric through organic farming methods, also received the Governor’s Excellence Award on the same occasion.

The conferment of the awards by the Hon’ble Governor was held at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong, in the presence of an august gathering on the evening of August 26th, 2022.

Accepting the award, Mahbubul Hoque thanked the Hon’ble Governor and the people of Meghalaya for giving him the opportunity to serve society by spreading higher and technical education as well as various outreach activities. He recalled the cooperation of the late Dr. Donkupar Roy, former LS Speaker and Chief Minister P. A. Sangma, and former Governor R.S. Mooshahary, as well as the officers' overall support.

Conferring the excellence awards, the Hon’ble Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik said that Mahbubul Hoque is a visionary educationist and passionate about institution building targeting rural areas. His dedication and selfless contribution to the cause of education have created an impact in the education sector which has been observed by every person. "M. Hoque is a passionate visionary who relentlessly works to build a self-reliant society through need-based education by establishing institutions," he said.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Shri Pravin Bakshi, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Governor, said that this award is the first step taken as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in recognising individuals for remarkable public service.