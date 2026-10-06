Uttar Pradesh tourist apologises after filming Assam women bathing at Meghalaya waterfall

A tourist from Uttar Pradesh allegedly filmed a group of women from Assam while they were bathing at Mawsawa Falls in Meghalaya's Sohra area, leading to a confrontation after one of the women noticed the recording.

The incident took place on October 4 at the popular waterfall, where the women, who were travelling together, confronted the tourist after allegedly finding photographs and videos of them on his phone.

One of the women told PTI that the man initially denied taking any photographs or videos. However, she said, they found around nine to 10 photographs and zoomed-in videos on his phone.

The tourist reportedly claimed that the recordings were made accidentally while he was using the phone with a wet hand.

The confrontation was captured on video, which has since circulated on social media. The footage purportedly shows the tourist apologising to the women, kneeling and folding his hands before them.

According to the woman, the tourist admitted his mistake and assured them that he would not repeat it.

The women did not file a police complaint after the apology.

The woman also alleged that some other tourists at the waterfall questioned them about their clothing instead of addressing the alleged recording.

Mawsawa Falls, located west of Sohra town, is a popular tourist destination around 65 km from Meghalaya's capital Shillong and often attracts large crowds.