Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan lays foundation stones for Rs 1,010-crore projects in Meghalaya

Vice President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan on September 7 laid the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over Rs 1,010 crore in Meghalaya, covering key sectors including water supply, road connectivity, healthcare and power infrastructure.

The foundation-laying ceremony marks the beginning of several major infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening essential services and improving connectivity across the state.

The New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, Phase II (Part A), the largest project in the package, received a foundation stone at an estimated cost of ₹850.58 crore.

The Vice President also laid the foundation stone for a 110-metre bridge over the Umngot on the Jongksha–Kharang–Dienglieng–Nongjrong–Moodymmai–Wahiajer road. The bridge project has an estimated cost of Rs 21.86 crore.

Another foundation stone was laid for the 13.50-km Umsen–Barapathar road, which will pass through Pilangku-A, Jyrmang, Chibra and Mawiong, at a cost of Rs 56.01 crore.

In the healthcare sector, the foundation stone was laid for a 30-bedded AYUSH facility at Civil Hospital, Shillong, with an estimated investment of Rs 10 crore.

The infrastructure package also includes the foundation for a 2×50 MVA, 132/33 kV substation at Mawkhanu, along with a 132 kV double-circuit Saisiej–Mawkhanu line and GIS bay at Saisiej, at an estimated cost of Rs 72.50 crore.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, while welcoming the Vice President to the state, said the projects would strengthen Meghalaya’s water, road, healthcare and power infrastructure and contribute to the government’s vision of a more connected and prosperous state.