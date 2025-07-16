Villagers demand Meghalaya govt to put Kupli dam area on tourism map

Residents of villages surrounding the Kupli Dam have urged Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh to include their area in the state’s official tourism map, citing its vast potential for eco-tourism and job creation.

During Lyngdoh’s recent visit to the Kupli Orchid Resort at Priang, villagers submitted a memorandum through the Synjuk Ki Waheh Shnong Iooski Saphai circle, proposing the declaration of 13 villages under the Chutwakhu Saphai corridor as dedicated tourism zones. They requested mapping of these areas under the Tourism department to access government schemes, training, and financial aid.



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Minister Lyngdoh, accompanied by local MLA Nujorki Sungoh and Tourism Director Brenda L Pakyntein, also took a boat ride on Wah Kupli to assess the location’s tourism viability. The villagers emphasised the Kupli Dam reservoir's suitability for activities like kayaking, canoeing, paddle boating, and angling, suggesting it could boost local incomes and attract adventure tourism.

The memorandum also called for a Kupli River rejuvenation initiative and promotion of eco-friendly water sports to encourage sustainable development.

Tourism in Meghalaya continues to grow, with over 12 lakh visitors in 2023 and a projected two million footfalls this year. The sector now supports over 50,000 livelihoods across homestays, transport, crafts, and local guiding services.