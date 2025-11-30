Meghalaya's NPP Urges Visa Review for US Evangelist Franklin Graham

The National People's Party (NPP), currently leading the government in Meghalaya, has requested that the central government review its reported decision to deny an entry visa to US evangelist Reverend Franklin Graham.

This follows the cancellation of Graham's scheduled programme at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, Nagaland, on 30 November due to "visa-related issues". The event's organiser, the Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship, reported disappointment, as thousands had prepared to attend the gathering in the Nagaland capital.

James PK Sangma, the NPP's national working president, formally addressed the issue in a letter to central authorities. He reported that the church leaders and civil society organisations in Nagaland had expressed their dismay over the cancelled event, which was planned to be a significant gathering for local Christian communities. Sangma highlighted the organiser's disappointment and noted that the visa situation had led to the event's abrupt cancellation.

Sangma recalled Nagaland's longstanding connection with the Graham family, specifically mentioning Reverend Billy Graham's visit to the state in 1972. He stated that the planned visit by Franklin Graham was seen by many as a "spiritual renewal for the Christians across the Northeastern region." According to Sangma, the event carried considerable significance given the historical bond and the religious sentiment of the local population.

The NPP has communicated that the decision to deny a visa could be perceived as a hindrance to a peaceful religious event. Sangma stated, "Sangma said church leaders and civil society groups had conveyed their anguish to the NPP, warning that the perception of a peaceful religious event being blocked over visa issues could create misunderstanding and alienation in a predominantly Christian region." This concern was raised in the context of the majority-Christian demographic in Nagaland and surrounding areas.

While acknowledging the central government's authority to regulate the entry of foreign nationals, Sangma urged the authorities to reconsider their position in this case. He argued that permitting Graham's entry, subject to established regulations, would provide reassurance to Christian communities and demonstrate India's ongoing commitment to religious freedom.

No official statement has yet been released by central government authorities regarding the NPP's request or the prospect of a review of the visa denial. The NPP continues to advocate for a solution that addresses the concerns of both civil society and government policies, as local groups await further developments.