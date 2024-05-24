The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has taken a stand against the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on the counting day for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024 slated for June 4 in Shillong.

In a direct communication to the Deputy Commissioner, who also serves as the returning officer, Ricky AJ Syngkon, the General Secretary of the VPP, expressed strong dissent on May 24. Syngkon emphasised that such an order, barring gatherings, goes against the democratic ethos and the essence of citizen participation in the electoral process.

"This order not only highlights the weakness and ineptitude of the District Administration and the Government but also suggests authoritarianism, depriving people of their right to participate in democracy," Syngkon stated.

He highlighted the concerns, stating that in the interest of upholding democratic principles, there is a vehement urge for the withdrawal of this arbitrary and dictatorial order to prevent any potential clash between the administration and the populace.

This development comes in response to the announcement made by SC Sadhu, the Returning Officer and District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills District on May 23, indicating that all political parties, including the VPP, had supposedly consented to the restriction during a convened meeting.