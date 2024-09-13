Meghalaya's Voice of the People Party (VPP) staged a one-day sit-in demonstration in Shillong to protest against unprecedented price hikes affecting essential commodities. VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit led the protest at Malki football ground, citing the government's failure to address the issue as a key concern.

Basaiawmoit criticised ruling coalition legislators for dominating Assembly discussions, leaving little room for opposition voices. He argued that government-aligned MLAs should address concerns directly with ministers rather than raising them in the Assembly, which he sees as an attempt to sideline opposition members.

The VPP leader also questioned the Speaker's decision to limit debate on price rises during the recent autumn session. This restriction, Basaiawmoit claimed, forced the opposition to take their grievances to the streets.

While acknowledging that the absence of railways in Meghalaya might contribute to higher prices, Basaiawmoit called for a comprehensive analysis. He noted that a VPP study found lower commodity prices in neighbouring states like Mizoram and Assam.

The VPP chief also raised concerns about the exploitation of farmers, who are forced to sell produce at low prices while consumers face exorbitant retail costs. He called for government intervention to investigate and address this discrepancy.

The proliferation of toll gates along Meghalaya's highways was identified as another potential factor driving up costs. Basaiawmoit highlighted the stark price difference in beef between Dimapur and Meghalaya as an example of the impact.