VPP chief demands independent probe into MLA scheme implementation in Meghalaya

Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) president Ardent M Basaiawmoit on Tuesday called for an independent inquiry into the implementation of MLAs' schemes in Meghalaya, urging the state government to initiate the probe without delay.

In a letter to the chief minister, Basaiawmoit said the inquiry should begin from 2008, starting with his own constituency of Nongkrem in East Khasi Hills, to set a clear example of transparency and accountability.

His demand comes in response to the chief minister’s recent remarks expressing concern over the manner in which MLA schemes are being implemented, particularly in constituencies held by opposition members. Basaiawmoit said he appreciated the CM’s concerns and fully agreed that MLA schemes must be utilised effectively and transparently.

The VPP leader added that his party, formed in 2022 and represented by four MLAs, has already instructed its legislators to ensure complete transparency in executing schemes.

MLA schemes in Meghalaya involve large sums of public money, including the annual MLA Local Area Development Scheme allocation of over ₹2 crore per legislator, in addition to a ₹10 lakh yearly Discretionary Grant (DG) intended for urgent or welfare-related assistance. A CAG report had earlier highlighted accountability gaps, pointing out that utilisation certificates for DG funds amounting to more than ₹10 crore had not been submitted over the years.

Citing these concerns, Basaiawmoit said an independent investigation was crucial to restore public trust. He stressed that the probe should begin with projects sanctioned since 2008 in Nongkrem and subsequently be extended to other constituencies across the state.

He expressed hope that the government would take the demand seriously in the larger interest of transparency and public confidence.