VPP demands CBI probe into police action after KSU rally violence in Shillong

Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) MLA Adelbert Nongrum on October 5 demanded a CBI probe into the police operation in Shillong's Jaiaw locality on August 19, alleging excessive use of force, violations of legal safeguards and misconduct by personnel during a midnight operation.

Nongrum, the North Shillong MLA, submitted a memorandum to Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home Prestone Tynsong seeking an independent inquiry into the incident. Copies of the memorandum were also sent to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, DGP, National Human Rights Commission and State Human Rights Commission, among others.

The demand came after a Khasi Students' Union (KSU) black-flag bike rally on August 19 turned violent, with vehicles and public property damaged across parts of Shillong. Police subsequently launched operations in connection with the violence. Six KSU functionaries have since been arrested, according to police.

Nongrum alleged that heavily armed police personnel entered the residential locality around midnight, with some personnel masked and without visible identification. He also alleged that police fired tear-gas shells near a hospital during the operation.

“Heavily armed men entered our neighbourhood at midnight, completely masked, lacking visible nameplates, and refusing to produce any statutory search orders or legal notices,” Nongrum said.

The memorandum was supported by a field report from Seng Samla Jaiaw Pyllun (SSJP), which Nongrum said was present during the operation.

He further alleged that video footage showed police personnel using obscene gestures and profanities against SSJP members and physically confronting local youths.

Nongrum questioned the police response to the August 19 violence, alleging that there was inadequate police presence during the daytime rally but that a large force was deployed later at night in a residential area.

The KSU rally, organised as part of the union's agitation over a five-point charter of demands, witnessed violence at several locations in Shillong, including attacks on vehicles and damage to public property.

Nongrum said he would approach higher legal and constitutional forums if the state government failed to act on his demand for an independent investigation.

“A routine internal departmental inquiry or a standard police SIT is completely insufficient when the integrity of the law enforcement machinery itself is the subject of dispute,” he said.

The Meghalaya government had earlier constituted a five-member SIT to investigate the August 19 violence, while police have registered multiple cases in connection with the incidents.