VPP names Batskhem Myrboh as candidate for Shillong Lok Sabha bypoll

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on March 31 announced Batskhem Myrboh as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency.

The decision was taken by the party’s State Executive Committee, according to party leaders. The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting MP Ricky AJ Syngkon on February 19, though the Election Commission is yet to formally announce the poll schedule.

The VPP has urged its members and supporters to work collectively to ensure a decisive victory for Myrboh in the by-election.

This comes after Meghalaya Member of Parliament Dr. Ricky Andrew J Syngkon passed away on February 19 after collapsing while playing football with friends in Mawlai Mawiong.

According to sources, Syngkon (54) was participating in a friendly football match when he suddenly collapsed on the field. He was immediately rushed to Mawiong Community Health Centre. However, due to the absence of a doctor at the facility, he was quickly referred to Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for further treatment.

Despite efforts to save him, he could not be revived.