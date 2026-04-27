VPP seeks independent safety audit of Shillong–Pynursla–Dawki road

The opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) on April 27, demanded an independent safety audit of the Shillong–Pynursla–Dawki road, citing rising accidents and fatalities along the stretch.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, VPP leader Shemborlang Rynjah raised concerns over the safety of commuters, alleging that ongoing road widening works have led to an increase in landslides and falling rocks.

Rynjah urged the ministry to order a comprehensive and independent audit of the entire road to assess potential risks and ensure compliance with safety standards.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he said at least 10 people have lost their lives since 2023 due to landslides and rockfalls along the route. He also referred to recent incidents, including one in which two persons were killed after a landslide struck a vehicle.

The road connects Shillong to Dawki and passes through key tourist destinations such as Shnongpdeng and Mawlynnong, making it a vital route for both residents and visitors.

Rynjah further alleged violations of safety norms under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and guidelines issued by the Indian Road Congress (IRC), along with lapses in mandated construction safety protocols.

The VPP has called for immediate intervention to prevent further loss of lives and ensure safer travel on the stretch.