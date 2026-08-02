VPP to march to Meghalaya Secretariat on August 6 over 10 public issues

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) will march towards the Meghalaya Main Secretariat on August 6 to press the state government to address 10 key public issues, party president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said.

Basaiawmoit said the proposed march would highlight the growing frustration and anger among people over issues that the party has raised at public meetings across the state.

“We have already announced that we will march towards the Main Secretariat on August 6. We have travelled to many places to make people aware of the reasons behind this agitation and to demonstrate the frustration and anger of the people over various issues,” he said.

The VPP president said the party had identified 10 major issues and had already placed them in the public domain through its meetings and interactions with the media.

He urged the Meghalaya government to take serious note of the proposed march, describing it as a warning that public concerns should not be ignored.

“The government should take the march seriously. It will serve as a warning that if the government remains adamant in its approach or continues to remain indifferent to the problems faced by the people, the Voice of the People Party may have to intensify its agitation,” Basaiawmoit said.

He, however, clarified that the protest was not intended to create law-and-order problems or cause inconvenience to the public.

“The march will be peaceful. Our objective is not to create any law-and-order issue but to ensure that the concerns and grievances of the people are heard and addressed,” he added.

The VPP is expected to mobilise party workers and supporters for the march, which will focus on pressing the government to respond to the issues highlighted by the party.