After the Voice of the People Party (VPP) marked a historic win in the Lok Sabha elections, in Meghalaya, the United Democratic Party, on June 19 said that the political stand of the VPP and if the party will leave its mark over other regional state parties will unfold over time.

UDP leader Mayralborn Syiem emphasised that the VPP must prove itself in the upcoming elections for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

Meanwhile, the UDP and other regional parties experienced a setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections, with their alliances with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being cited as a factor in their electoral performance.

Furthermore, the UDP leader said that all parties are required to adjust in a coalition to suit the compulsions, additionally stating that only the central leadership would deliberate on whether to reassess their relationship with the saffron party.

However, despite their loss, Syiem said that he accepts and respects the mandate of the citizens of the state.