War of words erupts in Meghalaya Assembly over ILP implementation

A heated exchange broke out between the ruling and opposition benches in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on February 18 over the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Raising the issue during Question Hour, VPP legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit alleged that the government was exploring alternatives instead of pressing for full implementation of ILP. He said the continued discussion around an ILP-like system had created confusion among the public and sought clarity on whether the government was serious about the demand.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the government has been actively working to curb illegal immigration. He pointed out that laws such as the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) have already been implemented, while the state continues to pursue the Centre for ILP implementation in line with the resolution passed by the Assembly.

Sangma said the objective of the proposed mechanism under a new law passed in 2025 remains to strengthen monitoring and prevent illegal entry. He added that the state is considering discussions with the Government of India to further strengthen its position.

The Chief Minister also said Meghalaya is exploring the possibility of bringing certain districts under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which provides a consolidated framework to regulate the entry, stay and monitoring of foreign nationals. He clarified that the purpose is to create a monitoring system similar to a permit-based entry into restricted areas without unnecessary intervention.

Countering the opposition’s criticism, Sangma remarked that Basaiawmoit himself had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ILP demand, and questioned whether he had followed up with the Centre since the Assembly resolution was passed.

The remarks triggered loud protests from opposition members, leading to a high-decibel confrontation in the House. Speaker Thomas A Sangma adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes to restore order. Upon resumption, he urged members to maintain decorum and disallowed certain allegations raised by VPP MLA Adelbert Nongrum during the debate.

Sangma later said that technology-based visitor monitoring systems are already in place in Meghalaya and that the government is examining enhanced mechanisms that would not adversely impact key sectors such as tourism.