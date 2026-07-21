Waterfall in Meghalaya named after Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar

A waterfall in West Jaintia Hills district has been named after Sniawbhalang Dhar, marking a rare honour for a sitting Deputy Chief Minister in Meghalaya.

The waterfall was officially christened “Sniawbhalang Dhar Waterfalls” during a programme held at Amtharonh Pdeng Thangchap in the Amlarem subdivision on Sunday. During the event, Dhar also laid the foundation stone for a tourism development project in the area.

According to the organisers, the site was donated by Raid Buam in recognition of Dhar’s role in resolving issues related to the management of the Krangshuri tourist spot and for his contributions to the development of the region. Raid Buam, a traditional administrative territory responsible for managing natural resources, also felicitated the Deputy Chief Minister during the programme.

The development comes nearly six years after the inauguration of the Sanbor Shullai Road in Shillong, which was the first road in Meghalaya to be named after a sitting legislator.

During the programme, Dhar also laid the foundation stone for an afforestation initiative under the Regeneration Meghalaya Project, under which 20 lakh saplings will be planted in the Raid Buam forest.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister said he would revisit the area to expedite tourism development projects. He noted that the state government has promoted around 5,000 homestays, besides hotels, to strengthen Meghalaya’s tourism sector, adding that the state is steadily emerging as a preferred travel destination.

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, Amlarem SDO Vevotolu Kezo, and office-bearers of Raid Buam.