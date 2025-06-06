The brother of the missing tourist whose husband was found murdered in Meghalaya has made an emotional plea to authorities, demanding accelerated search efforts as adverse weather conditions continue to hamper rescue operations.

"We believe Sonam is alive. We are anxious because of the slow progress of the search operation. We want the government and the chief minister to expedite the search," said Govind, brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the 29-year-old woman who remains missing in East Khasi Hills district.

The desperate search for Sonam hit another setback Thursday as torrential rainfall and poor visibility brought operations to a standstill in the Sohra area. Her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered Monday in a gorge, transforming what began as a honeymoon trip into a family's worst nightmare.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed the challenging conditions. "Extreme weather conditions at Sohra today made the movement of rescuers difficult. Very heavy rainfall and low visibility affected the search and rescue operations," he said.

The couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had disappeared on May 23, just hours after checking out of their homestay at Nongriat village. They had travelled to the remote location to visit the famous living root bridges, trekking 3,000 steps down into the gorge after parking their rented scooter at Mawlakhiat village.

Multiple agencies now coordinate the search efforts. The National Disaster Response Force leads operations in the area where Raja's body was located, while the State Disaster Response Force, mountaineers, and a special police team deploy drones to scan the difficult terrain for any trace of the missing woman.

The investigation has revealed disturbing evidence. Police recovered a bloodstained weapon believed to have been used in Raja's murder, along with a raincoat found in Mawkma village, situated between the crime scene and Sohrarim, where the couple's abandoned scooter was discovered.

While Raja was cremated in Indore on Wednesday, his family anxiously awaits both Sonam's discovery and the autopsy report from the hospital. The family has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident.

The tragedy has sparked widespread condemnation across Meghalaya. The Mothers' Union issued a statement expressing "heartfelt condolences" and strongly condemning the incident. "We urge the government to take immediate action to book the perpetrators and expedite the search for his wife, Sonam Raghuwanshi, who is still missing," the organization stated.

Civil Society Women Organisation president Agnes Kharshiing echoed similar sentiments, insisting the government "should leave no stone unturned to find Sonam."

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has promised comprehensive action. He expressed deepest condolences to Raja's family and assured that his government "will leave no stone unturned to ensure that those behind the murder are brought to the book." Sangma described the incident as "very unfortunate" and "something which nobody had seen in Meghalaya before."

Police have registered a murder case and established a special investigation team to probe the incident. The chief minister indicated the government would make an "appropriate decision" regarding the family's CBI probe request.

This marks the second tourist fatality in the area this year. Earlier, Hungarian tourist Puskas Zsolt went missing during a trek to the living root bridge and was found dead 12 days later, though police ruled out foul play in that case.