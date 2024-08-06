The Meghalaya government has released a three-day weather forecast indicating varying levels of rainfall across the state from August 6-8.

The forecast map shows a gradual shift in weather patterns, with some districts facing potential heavy downpours.

On August 6, the western and central regions are expected to experience moderate rainfall, while the eastern districts, including East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi, are under an orange alert for very heavy rain.

The situation intensifies on August 7, with the orange alert expanding to cover more central areas. The western district of West Garo Hills is predicted to see a respite with lighter precipitation.

By August 8, the forecast shows a mix of yellow and orange alerts across the state, suggesting widespread rainfall of varying intensity. The eastern regions remain at higher risk for very heavy rain.

Residents are advised to stay informed about local conditions and follow any safety guidelines issued by authorities, especially in areas prone to flooding or landslides during heavy rainfall events.