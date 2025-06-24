'We're among the safest places on Earth': Meghalaya Dy CM hits back at US advisory

Following a recent travel advisory by the United States cautioning its citizens against visiting Meghalaya due to alleged risks of terrorism and violence, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has firmly countered the claims, calling them misleading and unfounded.

“It’s unfortunate that the US has issued such an advisory. We don’t know where they collect their information from to place Meghalaya in that category,” Tynsong said.

Tynsong, who also handles the Home department, emphasised that Meghalaya remains one of the safest and most welcoming destinations globally. “Meghalaya is one of the safest places in the world, and people of the state are known for their hospitality,” he stated.

He encouraged sceptics to engage directly with those who’ve experienced the state firsthand. “Talk to those who have visited Meghalaya and met the hardworking people living in the beautiful villages of the state. These are the real ambassadors,” he said.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh also weighed in, highlighting the vibrant tourism landscape of the state. Meghalaya expects to host 2 million visitors this year, with a year-round calendar of events including the popular Cherry Blossom festivals.

To further enhance the tourist experience, the government has launched a ‘Tourist Buddies’ programme to assist visitors at major attractions. “The state is recruiting 50 Tourist Buddies in the state capital itself, where they will be stationed at key tourist locations such as Ward’s Lake, Golf Links, and Khyndai Lad,” Lyngdoh said.

A senior tourism official revealed that the government plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in tourism infrastructure. The sector already provides employment to over 50,000 people, making it the second-largest employer in Meghalaya after the state government. (PTI)