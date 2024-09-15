West Jaintia District Sports Association (WJDSA) secured their position at the top of both U-14 and U-16 categories in Zone B of the Meghalaya Youth League 2024. WJDSA clinched a convincing 4-0 victory in the U-14 match against second-placed Amlarem Block Sports Association, with Kaisarmi Dkhar netting a hat-trick. The U-16 encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

WJDSA now leads the U-14 group with 21 points, eight clear of Amlarem. In the U-16 category, they hold a six-point advantage with 17 points.

Elsewhere in Zone B, Laskein Block Sports Association drew 2-2 with East Jaintia District Football Association in U-14, while East Jaintia claimed a 1-0 win in the U-16 match.

Zone C action saw Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association thrash Sohra Sports Association 5-0 in U-14 and 10-0 in U-16. Iaisynroplang Syiemlieh and Me-u-ba-ai Sumer each scored hat-tricks in their respective age groups. Shillong Sports Association defeated Western Ri-Bhoi Association 4-0 in U-16 play, but Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association maintains the lead in both categories.

Nongstoin District Sports Association dominated Zone D, beating Mawshynrut Sports Association 5-0 in U-14 and 4-0 in U-16. Ronifield Dkhar Rit notched a hat-trick in the U-14 fixture. Pyndengumiong District Sports Association secured two 1-0 victories against Mawkyrwat District Sports Association, climbing to third in the U-16 standings.

Eastern Border Sports Association and Tyrsad Area Sports Association split their matches, with EBSA winning 2-0 in U-14 and drawing 2-2 in U-16.

Nongstoin leads both age groups in Zone D, with Pyndengumiong and Eastern Border occupying second place in U-14 and U-16, respectively.

The Meghalaya Football Association, supported by the state government, organizes this tournament. The top two teams from each zone will advance to next month's quarterfinals. Zone A, located in Garo Hills, has already completed its matches.