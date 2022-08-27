Recently Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended a star studded event organized by Pinkvilla in collaboration with Astroyogi. Stars entering the event venue were seeing consulting the astrologers via an electronic medium and learning the secrets to their future as per the alignment of their stars.

Mingling with the stars himself, Conrad too was seen taking consultation from the astrologers via digital medium and expressed his happiness upon learning the secrets to his future. Additionally, the Meghalaya CM also added that his wife too is planning a similar project in line with Astrology and digital consultation.

As the astrology partner of the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2022, Astroyogi was instrumental in bringing together the brightest stars in the entertainment world and the celestial bodies above for a fun-filled evening of celebration and an inside look at what makes them so divine.

This inaugural edition of the Style Icon Awards 2022, which took place in the city of dreams on June 16, 2022, was graced by Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, and many more well-known personalities in the entertainment world. A procession of famous figures from the film industry, fashion, sports, journalism, and politics were present at the glittering night of splendour held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. They were honoured for their exceptional presence and personalities.

No doubt then the broad smile that Conrad Sangma displayed after consulting Astroyogi astrologers, did twinkle the stars of his future.