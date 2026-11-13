The Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) has sought an immediate halt to the proposed transfer of 232.899 hectares of tribal land in East Jaintia Hills to a private cement company, raising concerns over the valuation of the property and the lack of adequate public notice.

The land, located at Umkyrpong in Elaka Sumer, belongs to Wom Chyrmang of Jalaphet village. Two Form-D notices issued by the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner identify Kopili Cement (I) Private Limited as the proposed purchaser. The combined consideration for the two parcels is approximately Rs 11.88 crore.

In a representation submitted to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on November 12, the JNC urged the state government to keep the proposed transfer and any pending approval process on hold until its concerns are examined.

The council, led by its president Sambormi Lyngdoh, also sought an extension of the Form-D notice period and wider publicity of the proposed transaction through local newspapers and other public platforms.

The JNC said it had previously approached the Deputy Commissioner on October 8, requesting that the process be deferred, the period for interested buyers to respond be extended and the notices be publicised more widely under Rule 6(1) of the Meghalaya Transfer of Land (Regulation) Rules, 1974.

The council has questioned the proposed consideration of Rs 11.88 crore, particularly in view of the land's potential limestone resources and long-term economic value. It has demanded transparency over the valuation and the basis on which the amount was determined.

The JNC also claimed that other tribal individuals may be interested in purchasing the land and have the financial capacity to do so. However, it argued that inadequate publicity could prevent potential buyers from exercising their rights under the existing regulations.

"If our own tribal people are willing and capable of purchasing these lands at the applicable market value, why should they be deprived of that opportunity simply because they were never adequately informed?" Lyngdoh said.

He added that the land represented resources and economic opportunities for future generations, and questioned the rationale behind transferring valuable tribal property without giving indigenous buyers a fair opportunity.

The representation was submitted to the office of Commissioner and Secretary to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sanjay Goyal, as he was reportedly unavailable at the time.

The development comes amid the JNC's ongoing objections to proposed transfers of tribal land to corporate entities, including the Shree Cement Limited matter.