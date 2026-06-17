'Why not North East?': Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlights 13 per cent growth, unveils heliport initiative

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on June 16 said the Northeast was emerging as one of India's fastest-growing regions, announcing plans to develop at least one heliport in every district and highlighting ongoing efforts to expand air connectivity across the region.

Addressing the second day of the North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition (NEIINFRA) 2026 virtually, Naidu said the region's GDP growth had reached 13 per cent, which he described as double the national average. He said the Northeast was transitioning from being known as the "abode of clouds" to the "abode of opportunities", driven by improvements in connectivity and infrastructure.

The minister highlighted the expansion of operational airports across the region, infrastructure upgrades at Shillong Airport and the upcoming operationalisation of Tura Airport in Meghalaya. He said the proposed heliport network under the revamped UDAN scheme would improve last-mile connectivity, boost tourism and create new economic opportunities across the Northeast.

"The time has now come for all of us to collectively change the narrative from 'Why North East?' to 'Why not North East?'," Naidu said.

The announcements came as NEIINFRA 2026 concluded in Shillong after two days of discussions on infrastructure, tourism, green energy, startups and emerging technologies. The summit, hosted by the Meghalaya government in partnership with the Federation of Industry and Commerce of North East Region (FINER) and the Build India Foundation, brought together policymakers, industry leaders and investors from across the country.

A key highlight of the concluding day was the presentation of awards to exhibitors across categories. In the MSME category, Dak-ti Craft secured the top award for display and engagement, while Naira Travels and Nela Handlooms were recognised for their exhibition presence.

Among the main exhibitors, Jubilant eSport and Allied Safety Equipment received top honours for their showcases, while Canboo was named Champion Exhibitor and took home the summit's highest exhibitor recognition.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Northeast had emerged as a region of opportunity, innovation and strategic importance, backed by more than ₹6 lakh crore in public development expenditure over the past decade. He said investments in roads, railways and digital connectivity had laid the groundwork for the region to emerge as a hub for trade, logistics, tourism, education and innovation.

"The future of India's growth story cannot be complete without the northeastern states," Shekhawat said, adding that the region was increasingly being viewed as a strategic economic corridor linking India with Southeast Asia.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the state was now looking beyond basic infrastructure creation towards industrial development and employment generation. He also highlighted tourism as a key growth sector and described Meghalaya as one of the safest destinations in the country.

Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed said the Northeast was ready for a "collective take-off" towards prosperity and called for greater investment in tourism infrastructure. He proposed expanding Meghalaya's homestay subsidy model to other northeastern states to strengthen community-based tourism and improve local livelihoods.

Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner and Secretary of Meghalaya's Public Works Department, said stronger partnerships among northeastern states would be crucial to realising the region's economic potential.

The summit also witnessed the release of the Vision Report 2047 (Ashtalakshmi), outlining a roadmap for the development of the eight northeastern states. A Tourism Infrastructure Report and a Knowledge Report focusing on industrial development, aviation and airport infrastructure were also unveiled.

The event followed the opening-day announcement of a Rs 39,800-crore infrastructure package for Meghalaya and drew more than 1,500 delegates representing all eight northeastern states, industry stakeholders and multiple Union ministries.