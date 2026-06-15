Wild elephants damage house in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills; family escapes unhurt

A herd of wild elephants damaged a house in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district, forcing a family to flee to safety, officials said on June 14.

The incident occurred on June 13 night in Joyfar village under the Betasing C&RD Block, close to the India-Bangladesh border. According to officials, the elephants entered the property of Ketaki Hajong and caused extensive damage to the residence.

The herd reportedly broke into the kitchen, destroyed cooking utensils and ransacked a room where food grains and other essential household supplies were stored. Despite the destruction, all six members of the family, including four children, managed to escape unharmed.

In a separate incident, an elephant was electrocuted in the Bordu area under the Mawsynram C&RD Block on June 11, officials said.

Authorities noted that herds of wild elephants have been moving through several parts of the Mawsynram region after reportedly migrating from the Nankor area. The animals are suspected to have originated either from neighbouring Bangladesh or from the South Garo Hills region.

Forest and district authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant as elephant movement continues across parts of the state.

