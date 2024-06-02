Three minor children lost their lives after consuming poisonous wild mushrooms in the Saphai village of Laskein C&RD Block, West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, on June 1.

According to West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Chemphang Syrti, three families from the village were affected after consuming the toxic mushrooms. They were immediately rushed to the Moth Community Health (MCH) hospital in Jowai for treatment.

The deceased minors from the same family were identified as Wansalan Suchiang (14), Kitlangki Suchiang (10), and Riwanka Suchiang (8). Their mother, Jumonlang Suchiang (43), and a 10-month-old son are currently in critical condition at NEIGRIHMS.

The members of the second affected family, Ribaitki Shadap, Shanmi Shadap, and Sah Shadap, are receiving treatment at the MCH Hospital in Jowai.

The third affected family includes Over Sutnga, Anna Suchiang, and Niwanshwa Kanai, who have also been admitted to the MCH hospital.

The local authorities are investigating the incident and have urged residents to exercise extreme caution while foraging for wild mushrooms, as some varieties can be highly poisonous and potentially fatal.