Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tyngsong on December 14 stated that he will not entertain the allegations put up by the AITC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

“Why would I spend time with a person who doesn’t have anything to do and we really do not know how much he love and how much he care about Meghalaya”, said the Deputy CM.

“..we all know he is from which place and he (Saket Gokhale) is talking as if he part and parcel of our State”, he added.

Deputy CM further said that as a National spokesperson if ne needs to make any allegations he needs to have evidence and bring in a documentary proof.

“Otherwise for the sake of saying the MDA government is a thief…I think we will not spend time with this fellow”, added the Deputy CM.

Notably, Gokhale had issued a press statement on December 4, alleging that MAL had misappropriated over Rs 630 crore in the State.