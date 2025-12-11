Winter Tales to spotlight sustainability as Shillong festival returns to Ward’s Lake

A renewed push for sustainable living will take centre stage as Winter Tales 2025 prepares to open at Ward’s Lake on December 11–13 . Now in its sixth year, the festival remains a key cultural marker in Meghalaya’s calendar, closing the autumn season and signalling the start of Christmas festivities.

The Tourism Minister, Timothy D Shira, is set to inaugurate the three-day event, organised by The Meghalayan Age Limited with the Department of Tourism and curated by Dakti. This year’s edition places stronger emphasis on environmental responsibility, with organisers limiting non-biodegradable materials while showcasing local craftsmanship and community-led initiatives.

Ward’s Lake will host multiple zones featuring workshops, live demonstrations, performances, and interactive sessions. The Main Stage programme includes Sur Na Nongkyndong, the Folk Instrumental Project, Khasi Bloodz, Blu Temptations, Soul Groove, and daily appearances by the Shillong Cosplay Community. Fashion and cultural showcases such as Daniel Syiem’s Threads in Motion and the Paduh Aki performance are also scheduled.

A series of conversations and masterclasses will anchor the festival’s educational focus. Topics range from photography with Pablo Bartholomew to zero-waste cooking, waste management, and book launches including Shillong to Saigon. The Master Craft Stage will feature artisans demonstrating pottery, cane and bamboo work, and wood carving, with contributions from Peter Marbaniang and Ri-Bhoi craft communities.

One of the festival’s major highlights is “50 Years of Meghalaya in Light and Time”, a cyanotype project exploring the state’s evolving identity. It will run alongside the “Art and Nature to Nurture” exhibition. Visitors can also explore an Artisanal and Farmers’ Market, plant nurseries, and food stalls offering regional and contemporary cuisine paired with local brews.

Go Green Awards will recognise individuals and groups championing environmental action, while dedicated youth, art, and tea-tasting zones will provide additional spaces for community engagement.

Winter Tales continues to prioritise locally rooted narratives, ensuring that every artisan, performer, and producer contributes to the broader story of Meghalaya’s heritage. Organisers say the festival aims to give visitors a close look at indigenous skills through hands-on workshops and live demonstrations spread across the venue.