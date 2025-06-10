Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Alexander Laloo Hek has called for legal action against individuals and media outlets who, he says, unfairly maligned the state and its institutions during the investigation of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Hek said public narratives prior to the discovery of Raghuvanshi’s body caused reputational harm to Meghalaya, its police, and its people. “Before the decomposed body of Raja Raghuvanshi was found, social media, national media and families of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi tarnished the image of Meghalaya,” he said.

The murder case, which drew national attention, involved the disappearance and eventual death of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore, who had been on his honeymoon with his wife Sonam in Meghalaya. His body was found in the East Khasi Hills district, prompting a complex investigation involving multiple states.

“They defamed my state, Meghalaya Police, Government of Meghalaya and the public of the state. So, I was hurt,” Hek added. “How will we tolerate such nonsense of tarnishing or maligning the image of Meghalaya? Police have done an excellent job. Truth has prevailed in 5 days.”

Hek emphasised that alongside punishment for the accused, there must also be consequences for those who “spread misinformation” during the investigation. “There should also be a defamation case against them for defaming us; otherwise, they have to apologise.”

The police investigation has led to the arrest of four individuals in Indore: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that the accused are in custody and will be transferred to Shillong once the legal procedures for transit remand are completed.

“Shillong Police interrogated them. The transit remand of the three accused was taken yesterday. Today, the fourth accused has been arrested. Shillong Police will take all four accused with them today,” Dandotiya told ANI.

Authorities had earlier tracked down Sonam Raghuvanshi, the deceased's wife and also a suspect, in Uttar Pradesh. She was found near a roadside eatery on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road and was held at a shelter by local police before being handed over to Meghalaya Police under transit remand. A medical examination was conducted at the District Hospital before further questioning.

Both Raja and Sonam had been reported missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The case has sparked widespread attention not only due to the interstate investigation but also the backlash directed at the state during the early days of the incident.

Meghalaya Police have yet to announce the motive behind the killing, but officials say further interrogations are ongoing.