The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the four-laning of the Barapani-Shillong Road is currently being prepared by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who oversees Public Works (Roads), confirmed alternative route planning is underway. "DPR for 4-Laning of Barapani Shillong Road is under preparation by NHIDCL," he said.

Amid ongoing concerns over restrictions on the critical Umiam bridge, Tynsong confirmed that weight and height limits will remain in place. Only vehicles with a height limit of 2.80 meters and single-axle vehicles with a gross weight not exceeding 9 metric tonnes (MT) are currently allowed to use the structure.

In a separate query regarding the status of PWD roads throughout the state, including National Highways passing through Mawlai, Tynsong provided a succinct assessment, asserting that all roads are "motorable."

The continued restrictions have raised concerns among transporters and businesses dependent on heavy vehicle access to Shillong. The bridge serves as a crucial link to the state capital, and the limitations have affected the movement of goods and essential supplies.