World Art Day event in Shillong flags gaps in art infrastructure despite rich regional talent

A World Art Day celebration held in Shillong on April 15 brought together artists, officials and cultural practitioners, with discussions focusing on the lack of institutional support for the arts in the North East, even as the region continues to produce high-quality work.

The programme marked the birth anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci and also commemorated 150 years of Vande Mataram, linking global artistic heritage with India’s cultural identity.

Former Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Charles Pyngrope, who attended as the chief guest, spoke about the enduring role of art in shaping societies and described Vande Mataram as a powerful cultural expression that inspired generations during the freedom movement. He also pointed to the natural landscape of Shillong as an artistic space in itself, calling it “a vast natural canvas”.

Officials and representatives from the International Association of Art – India highlighted the need for structured efforts to promote artists from the region. Manaj Saha, president of the association, said that while artistic standards in the North East are comparable to national and global benchmarks, artists continue to face limited exposure and opportunities. He said the organisation would work towards creating platforms for wider recognition.

Concerns over infrastructure were echoed by Raphael Warjri, who noted that despite Shillong’s historical importance as an administrative and cultural centre, the state still lacks adequate galleries and institutional frameworks for the arts. He said past efforts have been made but a sustained system to support artists has yet to take shape.

A memorial exhibition featuring works by around 40 artists from Meghalaya and other parts of the country was opened during the event, presenting a mix of contemporary practices and traditional influences. The exhibition formed a central part of the programme, drawing attention to the diversity of artistic voices in the region.

The event also hosted a series of art talks. Meghali Goswami of Visva-Bharati University spoke on the history of art in Meghalaya, while digital artist Shovin Bhattacharjee discussed evolving practices in digital art. Artist Prakash Kishore reflected on his creative journey across different regions of India, and Arak M. Sangma presented insights into Garo folk traditions and their artistic expressions.

The programme concluded with remarks by Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer B. D. R. Tiwari, who spoke about the philosophical continuity of Indian art and its evolution over centuries. He also reflected on the emotional and cultural resonance of Vande Mataram as a lasting symbol of national consciousness.

Artists from the group led by Padmashri awardee Silbi Passah performed Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of the inaugural session, framing the event around a shared cultural motif.

The event ultimately served as both a celebration and a reminder—highlighting the region’s artistic strength while underscoring the need for sustained institutional backing to support its growth.