The World Bank has approved a major educational initiative aimed at helping half a million adolescents in Meghalaya transition successfully from school to work.

The project, known as MPOWER (Meghalaya Multisectoral Project for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience), targets alarming dropout rates in the state, where 11% of students leave school at the upper primary level - triple the national average. Secondary school dropout rates stand at 22%, nearly double India's average.

Central to the initiative is a comprehensive approach to tackle learning gaps in reading and mathematics for students in grades 6-12. The programme will provide mental health support, career guidance, and life skills training to both current students and those who have left school.

"This holistic approach builds on successful initiatives in states like Jharkhand," said Auguste Tano Kouamé, World Bank's Country Director for India. The project draws inspiration from similar programs in Tanzania and Bangladesh, where youth engagement significantly reduced dropout rates.

The state's young population faces multiple challenges beyond education. With adolescents making up 24% of Meghalaya's population, issues like substance abuse, early marriage, and teenage pregnancy have complicated efforts to keep students in school.

To address these challenges, MPOWER will establish community clubs, mentoring programs, and web platforms to engage both parents and students. The initiative includes sexual health education to help prevent teen pregnancies and encourage school completion.

The project will partner with the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society to provide business skills training for aspiring entrepreneurs and out-of-school youth. The loan, provided through the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development, comes with a 15-year maturity period, including a 5-year grace period.