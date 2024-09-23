World Food India 2024 wrapped up today after four days of showcasing opportunities in the food sector at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. A major focus was the Meghalaya Pavilion, where the launch of "Meghalaya Collectives" drew strong interest from food processing investors.

The event facilitated key meetings between Meghalaya’s entrepreneurs and major companies like Zepto, Big Basket, Lulu Group International, PepsiCo, Patanjali Food, Mother Dairy, and National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL). These discussions centred on collaborations in market linkage and food processing, boosting the local industry’s potential.

Dignitaries, including Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries, and Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, praised Meghalaya's efforts, particularly the "Meghalaya Collectives" initiative. This government-backed project highlights local produce, including Lakadong Turmeric and Khasi Mandarin, while promoting sustainable farming and entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs like Reena Nongrum, founder of Mewan Food Processing, and Dawhoi Dhar, founder of Naki, shared their positive experiences. Nongrum, who credited her success to NABARD training, encouraged women to capitalize on Meghalaya’s rich resources, while Dhar highlighted the networking opportunities the event offered with foreign customers and investors.

Namshrang Ruddiee Diengdoh, owner of Nongrep, noted that the B2B exhibition attracted interest from countries like Belarus, Poland, and Japan, generating valuable leads for local farmers.

The Meghalaya Pavilion showcased 20 exclusive brands, promoting local produce and rural entrepreneurship, with a strong emphasis on improving farmers' income and sustainable agriculture practices.