The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) announced that Prof. Suborno Isaac Bari, renowned as the world's youngest professor from New York University, will visit the university on August 14 and 15, 2024 and engage with the academic community.

He will also participate in the 78th Independence Day celebration on the campus.

Before visiting he will visit the two schools under ERD Foundation Guwahati Central Public School Badarpur and Central Public School Patharkandi, in Assam's Karimganj district on August 13. He will address the students on the topic “Children and Science”.

During his visit, Prof. Bari will deliver a series of scientific lectures followed by interactive sessions and discussions designed to inspire and motivate the participants fostering a spirit of inquiry and innovation among the attendees.

His visit is a unique opportunity for students, scholars, and faculty members to interact with a prodigious talent who has made waves in the academic world at such a young age.

Born on April 9, 2012, Prof. Bari is often referred to as the “Einstein of our time”. He has captivated the world with his extraordinary intellect and groundbreaking contributions to various fields of science and education.

The event promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, offering invaluable insights and learning opportunities.

To attend the event, one can visit the USTM website www.ustm.ac.in and register by following the link: https://forms.gle/naCH1fAs5BMo2Fc36.



“We are delighted to welcome Prof. Suborno Isaac Bari to our campus”, stated Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, further adding, “His visit signifies the University's commitment to fostering global academic collaborations and providing our community with access to world-class intellect and innovation. His visit will inspire the young minds of the North East to work even harder and more enthusiastically on their academic and research pursuits”, he added.

Prof. Bari has been recognised globally for his exceptional contributions to academia and science. His remarkable journey as a child prodigy and his achievements as the world's youngest professor have inspired millions. His work spans various disciplines, and his ability to simplify complex concepts has made him a beloved figure in educational circles.