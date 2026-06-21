‘You have no idea how good you are’: Reble encourages Meghalaya youth after Conrad Sangma hails her as an icon

A light-hearted exchange between Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and singer-songwriter Reble turned into a message of encouragement for young people and musicians during the Hello Meghalaya Awards on June 20.

Speaking on stage, Sangma described Reble as an inspiration for the state's youth and music community before putting a question to her himself.

“I'm also a fan, so I have the right to ask a question too,” the Chief Minister said, adding that Reble had “really taken the entire country by storm” and become an icon for many youngsters. He then asked the artiste if she had a message for the youth of Meghalaya and aspiring musicians across the state.

Responding to the question, Reble highlighted Meghalaya's rich pool of talent and urged young people to have confidence in their abilities.

“To the musicians and the youth of Meghalaya, we have a story. We have so much talent,” she said, noting that platforms such as music awards were not something he had imagined while growing up.

She described the state's creative ecosystem as “very special”, saying many young people may not fully realise its value because they are accustomed to it.

“Sometimes when you're in a small bubble, you might not understand how special it is. You really need to go out there and show everybody,” she said.

Encouraging aspiring artistes to aim higher, Reble added: “You guys are so good. You have no idea how good you are, and you really need to believe that.”

The interaction drew applause from the audience, with the musician's remarks resonating with young attendees and members of Meghalaya's music fraternity.

Earlier, Sangma had shared a video featuring Reble on social media, calling it a “Fan moment 😊 with Reble” and describing him as “a true inspiration to our musicians and the youth in general”. The on-stage conversation echoed that sentiment, with both the Chief Minister and the artiste emphasising the potential of Meghalaya's young talent and the importance of showcasing it beyond the state.