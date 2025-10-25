Young swimmers make a splash at Shillong’s first interschool championship

The inaugural All Shillong Interschool Swimming Championship 2025 kicked off on October 24 at the True North Fitness Centre and Swimming Academy’s indoor heated pool in Lapalang, drawing 155 participants from 25 schools across the city.

Over two days, students will compete in 26 events, ranging from the 50m backstroke to the demanding 200m individual medley. The atmosphere on the opening day was charged with excitement as parents, teachers, and friends cheered on the swimmers, creating a strong sense of community and sportsmanship.

The event was inaugurated by Keith Syiemlieh, the senior-most member of True North Centre. Day one saw particularly spirited performances from teams representing St Edmund’s, St Anthony’s, Assam Rifles Public School (Sports), Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian Girls’ HS School, Seven Set School, Pine Mount School and Loreto Convent, among others.

Competitors were grouped into five age categories — 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and 18-20 years — with preliminary heats held in the morning and finals taking place later in the day.

Medals for the day’s events were presented by four guests of honour: Kishore Subba of the Meghalaya Swimming Association; Aubrey Laloo, proprietor of Body Zoo Gym and a pioneer of professional bodybuilding in Shillong; Rifiness Warjri, the youngest Meghalayan to summit Mt Everest; and Bonafilia Shullai, a member of India’s U-17 women’s football team.

Competition will resume on October 25 at 10 am.