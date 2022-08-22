The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has asked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma not to be dictated by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, but to ensure all villages inhabited by the Khasi-Pnar tribals are brought back to Meghalaya in the second phase of border talks with Assam.

In a statement issued on Sunday, HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin said, "We implore upon our Chief Minister and the government not to be a trailer of Assam's Jeep and be dictated to by what the Assam Chief Minister or his government is putting on the table but rather take a firm stand to ensure that all the villages inhabited by the Khasi-Pnar and territories falling under the Himas are brought back to Meghalaya so that this settlement is acceptable to all,”

Kharjahrin said, “But we stand firm in our demand that any settlement or decision of demarcation of boundary should be done with the agreement of all concerned, especially our Himas and the ADCs."

Kharjahrin said the HYC also urged both the state governments to take up all the remaining 6 sectors: Nongmynsaw (Langpih), Block 1, Block 2, Psiar & Khanduli, Deshdomria (Raid Khadar Bongthai), Baridua & Nongwah Mawtamur, and not to take up only one or two sectors, leaving behind some sectors during the second phase of border talks.

“Failure to take all the stakeholders on board before signing any documents during the 2nd phase will not be tolerated," he further warned.

Recalling the first phase of border talks, Kharjahrin stated that they had seen that the five agreed principles of historical facts, ethnicity, geographical contiguity, administrative convenience, and willingness of the people were not followed by the governments while arriving at a decision.

According to Kharjahrin, too much importance was given to the 'will of the people residing in the affected areas, who in fact are only tenants and settlers, who are not even owners of the land of the Hima Khasi. He claimed that even the agreed principles of ‘historical fact" and "documents’ were not even considered during the whole process.

He further stated that even before proceeding ahead with signing the MOU, the state government did not even consult the important stakeholders like the Himas, Dorbar Shnongs, and the ADCs. This has hurt the sentiments of the majority of stakeholders in this matter and this action of the government even lead the affected Dorbar Himas to approach the Supreme Court of India to seek justice and remedies, he said.