Zenith Sangma’s return reignites Congress resurgence in Meghalaya

In a major political development, former minister and prominent Garo Hills leader Zenith M. Sangma has rejoined the Congress Party, marking what the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) describes as a “decisive turning point” in the state’s political landscape.

The announcement was made in Shillong by MPCC president Vincent H. Pala, following approval from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Sangma’s return, the Congress said, is a direct rebuttal to the ruling NPP’s claim that the party is “finished” in Meghalaya. Instead, it signifies a renewed wave of confidence and revival for the Grand Old Party, which has been rebuilding its grassroots networks and reconnecting with long-time supporters.

The MPCC hailed Sangma’s homecoming as symbolic of a wider political reawakening, noting that several leaders disillusioned by “opportunism and corruption” in other parties are returning to the Congress fold. The party said this resurgence is being driven by “faith in democratic values, constitutional integrity, and people-centric governance.”

With Sangma’s return, the Congress is expected to regain ground in the Garo Hills, especially ahead of the GHADC elections, strengthening its organisational base and morale.



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The Congress framed Sangma’s return not merely as a political event but as a response to a national crisis of democracy. In its statement, the MPCC accused the BJP-led government of eroding institutional independence, citing the “weaponisation” of central agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to target opposition leaders.

The party said that between 2014 and 2022, 95% of politicians investigated by the Enforcement Directorate were from opposition parties, alleging that anti-corruption drives had become tools of political vendetta.

“The struggle today is not between parties, but between democracy and despotism,” the statement read, adding that the Congress remains the “moral force” defending constitutional freedoms and the pluralistic idea of India.

Sangma’s return also underscores growing discontent over what the Congress called the “collapse of governance” under the NPP–BJP regime. The statement accused the government of economic mismanagement, unchecked illegal coal mining, and widespread corruption.

It cited the B.P. Katakey Committee report, which found that over 13 lakh metric tonnes of coal were illicitly mined and transported in Meghalaya — a scandal the Congress said exposed “deep political complicity.”

The MPCC also highlighted Meghalaya’s rising debt, deteriorating infrastructure, unemployment, and poor education and health outcomes. It pointed to the collapsed Assembly dome as a “symbol of misgovernance” and claimed that the state’s infant mortality rate had increased, indicating systemic neglect.

“What was promised as a ‘double-engine sarkar’ has turned into a vehicle of extraction, enriching a select few while draining Meghalaya’s integrity and resources,” the Congress declared.

Positioning this as a moment of renewal, the MPCC urged people across communities to unite against corruption and divisive politics. “This is not about nostalgia—it is about responsibility,” the statement read. “The Congress that won India its freedom now takes up the cause of liberating the nation from fear, hate, and unchecked power.”

Framing the moment as a “second freedom struggle,” the party vowed to restore accountability, strengthen democratic institutions, and build a Meghalaya based on justice, dignity, and hope.

“The message is clear,” the MPCC concluded. “Meghalaya belongs to its people. India belongs to all Indians—equal under the Constitution.”