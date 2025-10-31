Zubeen Garg tribute set to shine at Shillong's Cherryblossom Festival amid global star line-up

The Cherryblossom Festival has announced a special Zubeen Garg tribute performance scheduled for Saturday, November 15, marking one of the most anticipated acts at this year's edition of Northeast India's premier music festival.

The tribute, titled "Zubeen Garg Tribute", will feature performances by Zublee, Priyanka, Prabin, and Arupjyoti, celebrating the legendary Assamese singer's extensive catalogue. The timing proves particularly poignant as Zubeen's latest film, Roi Roi Binale, released in cinemas today, adding contemporary relevance to the homage.

Announcing the festival, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, "I am delighted to announce the comprehensive line-up for the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025. This year’s festival promises to be a grand celebration of music, art, and culture, showcasing the rich diversity of our state."

“I take this opportunity to invite all citizens and visitors to join us for this vibrant celebration of art, culture, and music,” he added.

The festival, set to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Polo Grounds in Shillong, India, spans two days, with Saturday's line-up also featuring Tyga and Aqua as headline acts. Tyga, the American rapper known for hits including "Rack City" and "Taste", will perform alongside Aqua, the Danish-Norwegian pop group whose 1990s anthem "Barbie Girl" achieved global recognition.

Joining the Zubeen tribute on Saturday's bill are Arius (Laser Assassin), Meghalaya's Meba Ofilia, and Sikkim's Girish & The Chronicles, with additional performances from Nate 08, Finding Mero, Arpan, Drum Tao, Sev, DJ Zethan, Ahaia, G Hills Finest, Soulgroove, Dalapriti, Varun Vohra, Cardo, Brian, Catatonic, and T8:3zn.

Day 1's programme, scheduled for November 14, features Jason Derulo, Nora Fatehi, and The Script as co-headliners, with other acts including Zephyrtone, ADL x Dappest, Walter Wahlang, Khasi Bloodz, and Prismer. The day's roster extends to include Alive, Larger Than 90, Bending Waves, Baddvision, Smokey, Gary Daniel, Arki, Some Guy, Isaac, and Kly.

The festival concludes with a closing performance by Diplo.

Beyond music, Cherryblossom Festival will host various activities including the Cherryblossom Arm Wrestling Championship, Fitness Activities, Karaoke, Cosplay, Mechanical Bull, Experience Zones, Cherry Blossom Merchandise giveaway, Graffiti Contest, Cherryblossom Carnival, Dancing Star Championship, Mr and Miss Cherryblossom, and others.

Tickets are available online at rockskitickets.com and BookMyShow. The Box Office will be operational from November 12 onwards, with the festival expecting significant attendance from across the region and beyond.